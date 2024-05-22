CT Police To Ramp Up DUI Patrols Over Memorial Day Weekend

Starting at midnight on Friday, May 24, and lasting through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27, troopers will be patrolling state roads and highways, the Connecticut State Police (CSP) announced.

Troopers will be on the lookout for signs of drunk driving.

The move comes in anticipation of backyard barbecues and other events involving alcohol that residents may attend to celebrate the upcoming three-day weekend.

“As the roads fill up with vehicles, more traffic issues will pop up throughout the state,” said Colonel Daniel Loughman, Commanding Officer of the CSP.

“The cooperation of all drivers is essential to avoiding tragedies on our roads. As always, we ask operators to please follow state laws to help keep the roadway safe for all drivers, passengers, and first responders.”

Officers reminded drivers to buckle up, not follow too close to others, limit distracted driving, and never drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Additionally, CSP advised those driving to remember the “Move Over” law, which requires those approaching a stationary vehicle to slow down to a speed below the speed limit and move one lane over, if possible.

Over the 2023 Memorial Day weekend, CSP made 36 DUI arrests and issued over 500 speeding tickets.

