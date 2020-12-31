Man Arrested In Stabbing Of Elderly Man, Self, In CT Family Violence Incident, Police Say

This story has been updated.

A Hartford County man who allegedly stabbed an elderly man and then himself has been arrested for the crime.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, when Glastonbury police officers responded to 215 Sherwood Drive for an active family violence incident, said Corey Davis of the Glastonbury Police Department.

Responding officers found an elderly male victim in the garage suffering from multiple stab wounds. Another man, identified as Jason McCormick, was found in another area of the home with self-inflicted knife wounds to his arms, Davis said.

An investigation revealed that the accused, Jason McCormick, had allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife during a violent altercation in the home.

Both McCormick and the elderly man were transported to Hartford Hospital and were treated and released for their injuries.

McCormick, 47, was charged with:

Attempt to commit murder

Assault of an elderly person

Threatening

McCormick is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The identity of the elderly man is not being released under family violence laws.

