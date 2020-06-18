Man Accused Of Starting Fires At Two CT Homes, Police Say

As firefighters responded to three house fires, police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly starting two of the blazes.

The call for the first fire was received around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, in Litchfield County, at a two-story, cape style single-family home in Torrington, said Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson.

When the Torrington Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire on Torrinford West Street, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames, as well as a Honda vehicle in the driveway, Torrington Fire Chief Peter Towey said.

Towey said a report a person inside led to a full search of the home which was found empty.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, a second fire was reported at the multi-family residence of 50 Clark St. Upon the arrival of the fire department, the structure was found to have suffered heavy fire damage as the second floor of the residence was engulfed by flame, both fire and police officials said.

Torrington police found that the residents who lived in both homes were related, which led them to believe the homes were targeted.

Through interviews, detectives were able to account for all family members of both residences with the exception of Jose Castillo who was alleged to have been in the residence on Torringford West St., a short time before the fire was reported, Johnson said.

Jose Castillo Torrington Fire Department

A Torrington Police detective, on his way to one of the fires, recognized Castillo and detained him for questioning, police said.

Following an investigation, Castillo was arrested and charged with:

Arson in the first degree in relation to the fire set in the residence of 403 Torringford West St.

Arson in the first degree for the fire set in the vehicle that was located in the driveway.

Reckless Endangerment for setting the fire in close proximity of a neighbor

Arson in the first degree in relation to the fire set in the residence of 50 Clark St.

Castillo is currently being held on a $175,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June, 18.

Around the same time, a third home caught fire, on Summer Street. Johnson said at this time that fire is not linked to the two other fires.

Chief Towey said the fire department was assisted by firefighters from the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department and the Drakeville, Torringford, and Harwinton Westside Volunteer fire departments.

The Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation into all of the events and the Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

