Investigation Underway After Burglary At Route 1 Gas Station

Kathy Reakes
The Exxon Gas Station in Darien was burglarized.
The Exxon Gas Station in Darien was burglarized. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating following the burglary of a Fairfield County gas station.

The incident took place around 1:53 a.m., Sunday, July 12, at the Exxon Gas Station in Darien, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, officers responded to the station, located at 1358 Post Road, after receiving a report of a burglar alarm indication.

Once on the scene, officers found an unsecured door and the register drawer open. Nothing else appeared to be disturbed, Palmieri said.

An employee arrived confirmed that an unknown quantity of cash had been in the register upon closing for the night.

He also told officers that six cartons of cigarettes were missing, each one costing $150.

