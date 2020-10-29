Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Where CT Ranks For Lowest Positivity Rate Among 50 States, DC
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Woman Nabbed Stealing $125 In Liquor From Store, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Bridgeport woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $125 worth of liquor from an area store.
A Bridgeport woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $125 worth of liquor from an area store. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 37-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $125 worth of liquor from an area liquor store.

Amanda Belcher, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 25, after Milford Police responded to Wines and More at 242 Boston Post Road, in Milford on the report of a shoplifting, said the Milford Police.

Belcher had left the scene but was located a short time later and arrested and charged with larceny, and a number of motor vehicle violations.

She was released on a promise to appear ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.