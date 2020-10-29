Fairfield County Woman Nabbed Stealing $125 In Liquor From Store, Police Say

A 37-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $125 worth of liquor from an area liquor store.

Amanda Belcher, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 25, after Milford Police responded to Wines and More at 242 Boston Post Road, in Milford on the report of a shoplifting, said the Milford Police.

Belcher had left the scene but was located a short time later and arrested and charged with larceny, and a number of motor vehicle violations.

She was released on a promise to appear ticket.

