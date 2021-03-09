Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Large Stash Of Drugs During Warrant Search, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Rassheen Thompson
Rassheen Thompson Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Fairfield County man was arrested with a large stash of drugs during a warrant search.

Rassheen Thompson, age 27, of Norwalk, was busted on Friday, March 5, when the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division seized a large number of narcotics and money, during an investigation of drug dealing at the Roodner Court complex, said Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

As a result of the Search Warrant, Special Services Investigators seized the following evidence:

  • Approximately $8,000 in cash
  • 130 fentanyl pills
  • 10.35 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 27.35 grams of powder cocaine
  • 1.77 pounds of marijuana in 39 separate bags of varying weight
  • 30 folds of Heroin
  • 79 Ecstasy pills
  • 3 bags of fentanyl pills (45 total) pressed to resemble OxyContin pills

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Drugs and cash seized.

Norwalk Police Department

Thompson was charged with:

  • Possession within 1500’ of a school
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Sale/possession of marijuana with intent to sell
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia near a School
  • Possession of half-ounce marijuana
  • Possession of a controlled substance

He is being held on $250,000.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111. Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at  www.norwalkpd.com.

