Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Large Stash Of Drugs During Warrant Search, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested with a large stash of drugs during a warrant search.
Rassheen Thompson, age 27, of Norwalk, was busted on Friday, March 5, when the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division seized a large number of narcotics and money, during an investigation of drug dealing at the Roodner Court complex, said Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino.
As a result of the Search Warrant, Special Services Investigators seized the following evidence:
- Approximately $8,000 in cash
- 130 fentanyl pills
- 10.35 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 27.35 grams of powder cocaine
- 1.77 pounds of marijuana in 39 separate bags of varying weight
- 30 folds of Heroin
- 79 Ecstasy pills
- 3 bags of fentanyl pills (45 total) pressed to resemble OxyContin pills
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Thompson was charged with:
- Possession within 1500’ of a school
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
- Sale/possession of marijuana with intent to sell
- Possession of drug paraphernalia near a School
- Possession of half-ounce marijuana
- Possession of a controlled substance
He is being held on $250,000.
