Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Large Stash Of Drugs During Warrant Search, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested with a large stash of drugs during a warrant search.

Rassheen Thompson, age 27, of Norwalk, was busted on Friday, March 5, when the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division seized a large number of narcotics and money, during an investigation of drug dealing at the Roodner Court complex, said Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

As a result of the Search Warrant, Special Services Investigators seized the following evidence:

Approximately $8,000 in cash

130 fentanyl pills

10.35 grams of suspected crack cocaine

27.35 grams of powder cocaine

1.77 pounds of marijuana in 39 separate bags of varying weight

30 folds of Heroin

79 Ecstasy pills

3 bags of fentanyl pills (45 total) pressed to resemble OxyContin pills

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Drugs and cash seized. Norwalk Police Department

Thompson was charged with:

Possession within 1500’ of a school

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Sale/possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia near a School

Possession of half-ounce marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance

He is being held on $250,000.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111. Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com.

