CT Woman Arrested After Violating Protective Order, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order and kicking items and a man.
Dawn Dominici, 57, of Milford, was arrested on Dec. 19, after Milford Police responded to a home on Milford Point Road address on the report of a possible domestic violence incident.
An investigation found that Dominici allegedly violated the conditions of a protective order by kicking items and pushing a man, Milford Police said.
She was charged with disorderly conduct and released on a $1,000 bond.
Dominici is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 21.
