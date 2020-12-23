Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Here's Time Frame For Christmas Eve Storm Bringing Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Region
Police & Fire

CT Woman Arrested After Violating Protective Order, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Milford Police arrested an area woman for allegedly violating a protective order.
Milford Police arrested an area woman for allegedly violating a protective order. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order and kicking items and a man.

Dawn Dominici, 57, of Milford, was arrested on Dec. 19, after Milford Police responded to a home on Milford Point Road address on the report of a possible domestic violence incident. 

An investigation found that Dominici allegedly violated the conditions of a protective order by kicking items and pushing a man, Milford Police said. 

She was charged with disorderly conduct and released on a $1,000 bond. 

Dominici is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 21. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.