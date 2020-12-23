CT Woman Arrested After Violating Protective Order, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order and kicking items and a man.

Dawn Dominici, 57, of Milford, was arrested on Dec. 19, after Milford Police responded to a home on Milford Point Road address on the report of a possible domestic violence incident.

An investigation found that Dominici allegedly violated the conditions of a protective order by kicking items and pushing a man, Milford Police said.

She was charged with disorderly conduct and released on a $1,000 bond.

Dominici is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 21.

