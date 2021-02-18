CT State Trooper Arrested For DUI Following Crash

A Connecticut State trooper has been charged with DUI after an off-duty crash.

Trooper Kenneth Dillon, of West Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 18, by Canton Police on a warrant for the incident that took place on Tuesday, Feb. 2, said Captain Andrew Schiffer.

According to Schiffer, the warrant was issued after Canton Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Route 179.

A follow-up investigation found that Dillion was allegedly driving drunk.

He was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and carrying a firearm while under the influence, Schiffer said. He also was cited for a traffic light violation.

The DUI charge isn't the first for Dillon who was also charged with driving under the influence in May 2018 in New Hampshire, according to police.

In 2018 Dillion was charged with interfering with an officer at the scene of an incident, reported News 3 in 2018. According to police, Dillon was "uncooperative," and after being questioned he was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Dillon was one of the troopers who responded to the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012. And in 2015, he was credited with helping firefighters save the life of a runner during an annual road race that promotes mental health for police officers.

He's has been a state trooper since 1999 and has been given several awards.

Dillon was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond with a court appearance set for Thursday, March 11 in Hartford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.