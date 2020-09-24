Convicted Felon Charged For Fairfield County Birthday Party Shooting

A convicted felon who was released from prison on supervised release for gun and drug arrests is facing new charges for allegedly shooting a man during a birthday party.

Bridgeport resident George Sanchez - also known as “Little G” - who was sentenced to 33 months in prison in 2016 on drug and weapons charges, was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting another partygoer during a dispute at an Atwater Street gathering over the summer.

Investigators from the Bridgeport Police Department responded to St. Vincent’s Medical Center on Sunday, July 26, where there was a man who had been shot in the leg multiple times.

It is alleged that the man was attending a birthday party at an Atwater Street home when a fight broke out between several women.

When the victim attempted to pull his wife from the struggle, Sanchez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

Sanchez was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He’s being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.