29-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot Outside Of Fairfield County Business, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot during an altercation outside of a Fairfield County business.

The Bridgeport Police Department reported that Jonathan Dasilva was fatally shot outside of the VIP Lounge at about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The business is located at 1086 Pembroke St. in Bridgeport.

Police said Dasilva was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, and he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5244 or call the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.