29-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot Outside Of Fairfield County Business, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
The Bridgeport Police Department reported that Jonathan Dasilva was fatally shot outside of the VIP Lounge at about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot during an altercation outside of a Fairfield County business.

The Bridgeport Police Department reported that Jonathan Dasilva was fatally shot outside of the VIP Lounge at about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The business is located at 1086 Pembroke St. in Bridgeport.

Police said Dasilva was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, and he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5244 or call the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story.  Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

