20-Year-Old Charged In Connection To BMW Crash In Stamford That Critically Injured Passenger

A 20-year-old driver who critically injured his passenger when he crashed his BMW in Fairfield County was allegedly intoxicated and is now facing multiple assault charges.

The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad announced that it has completed its investigation into a crash earlier this summer that left two men hospitalized.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, police said that Stamford resident Saba Sugaladze was driving his 2007 BMW east on Cove Road near the intersection of Van Buskirk Avenue when he lost control. The BMW struck a curb, spun out, and crashed into a utility pole on the far side of the roadway.

According to police, speed and alcohol use were contributing factors in the crash.

Sugaladze, and his passenger, 22-year-old Stamford resident Miguel Machado were transported to Stamford Hospital by paramedics. Sugaladze suffered minor injuries and was released. Machado suffered critical injuries and remains in the care of doctors at the hospital.

A warrant was later issued for Sugaladze’s arrest.

Police said that at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, Sugaladze turned himself into custody at the Stamford Police Department after learning about the warrant.

Sugaladze was charged on the warrant with:

Assault;

Assault with a motor vehicle;

Operating under the influence;

Reckless operation.

Sugaladze is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 21.

