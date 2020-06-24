IDs Released After Two Stamford Men Injured, One Critically, In BMW Crash

Two Fairfield County men involved in a serious crash in a BMW have been identified by police.

The crash, which took place at 4:20 p.m., Saturday, June 20, in the area of Cove Road in Stamford, critically injured one man, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, the supervisor of the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad.

According to Booth, the crash took place when a 2007 BMW driven by Saba Suguladze a 20-year-old Stamford resident, was traveling eastbound on Cove Road in the area of Van Buskirk Avenue.

Suguladze reportedly lost control of the vehicle, struck the curbing on the north side of the roadway, which caused the vehicle to spin out and crash into a utility pole on the north side of the roadway, Booth said.

Suguladze and his passenger, Miguel Machado, 22, of Stamford, were both transported to Stamford Hospital by EMS.

Machado suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at the Stamford Hospital ICU, the sergeant said.

Suguladze was treated and released for minor injuries.

"The initial investigation indicated that speed was a factor in this collision; further investigation has led to the belief that alcohol use may also be a factor," Booth said.

The investigation is continuing.

CARS is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any further information regarding the crash to contact the unit at 203-977-4712.

The crash is being investigated by Sgt. Ryan McAllister and Ofc. Lindsey Yanicky.

