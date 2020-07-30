14-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Fairfield County Found Dead In Oxford; Suspect Apprehended

A 14-year-old who went missing in Fairfield County has been found dead in western New Haven County, authorities announced late Thursday morning, July 30.

The boy, from Bridgeport, was reported missing just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 by his mother.

Later that same day, Bridgeport Police detectives received unconfirmed information that a homicide had been committed in Bridgeport and that the deceased body was dumped outside the city in another town.

Detectives were not able to confirm that information on Tuesday but did become aware of the missing 14-year-old and remained open to the possibility that this missing juvenile may be the victim of a homicide, Bridgeport Police said on Thursday.

Detectives had not yet learned where a body may have been dumped and did not have sufficient evidence at the time to confirm that a homicide occurred.

On Wednesday, July 29, detectives were able to further corroborate information that led police to a wooded area on Wyant Road in Oxford, Connecticut, police said.

The body of the 14-year-old missing person was located and has been identified as Jose Nunez, 14, of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police detectives and task force officers took one suspect, a 19-year-old into custody in Oxford after a motor vehicle stop on Route 67, in which police say there was probable cause to believe he was responsible for the death of Nunez.

The 19-year-old has been ID'd as Diante Willoughby, of Bridgeport, police said.

Willoughby was subsequently charged with murder and bond is set at $1 million.

“On behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department, I want to express our condolences to the family of Jose Nunez," Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez said. "This is a tragic incident that is felt throughout our entire community.

"We cannot imagine the tremendous loss that Jose’s family and friends are feeling at this time.

"I would like to thank our Detective Bureau and officers for working diligently to seek justice for Jose and his family.”

