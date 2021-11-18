COVID-19: 19-Year Veteran Of CT Police Department Dies At Age 57

A 19-year veteran of a Connecticut police department has died at the age of 57.

In New London County, Norwich Police Lt. Josip Peperni died at Middlesex Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 16, according to his obituary.

The Bulletin reported that the Norwich Police Department announced that Peperni died from complications from COVID-19.

"To a man who always treated everyone with the utmost respect and dignity," the Norwich Police Union said in a Facebook post. "To a man who loved his family with every fiber in his being. To a brother who treated every member in the Norwich Police Department like family. Lieutenant Josip Peperni you will always be in the hearts and minds of everyone you have touched. Your positive spirit will live on forever."

He is survived by his wife, children, and his granddaughter.

A celebration of his life is set to be held for family, friends, and colleagues on Monday, Nov. 22, his obituary said.

Peperni's family requested that donations be made in his honor to the Police Benevolent Association in lieu of flowers.

