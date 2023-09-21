Stop & Shop Hosting Career Fair In Fairfield County Filling Hundreds Of Jobs

Grocery chain Stop & Shop will host a one-day career fair to fill hundreds of open positions at its Connecticut stores on Saturday, Sept. 23.

On-the-spot interviews will be held at 34 locations across Fairfield, New Haven, and Litchfield counties for permanent, part-time store and e-commerce positions, the company announced.

Pay starts at $15 an hour, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, and pharmacy departments.

There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, and drivers.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Michelle Castellana, Human Resource Lead for Stop & Shop.

“We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us.”

According to Stop & Shop, part-time workers receive paid training, flexible schedules, and paid time off, along with an employee discount.

Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years old, while all other positions require applicants to be 18 or older.

The one-day career fair will take place Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Those who cannot attend the hiring event can apply on the company’s website.

Founded in Somerville, Massachusetts in 1914, Stop & Shop has grown to over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey.

