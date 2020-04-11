Trio, Including Westchester Man, Charged In Violent Robbery Of Fairfield County Jeweler

A Westchester man was among three charged for their roles in a violent robbery of a Fairfield County jewelry store that led to the death of the store owner.

White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, Brooklyn residents Robert Rallo and Paul “Tony Pro” Prosano have been arrested and charged with federal robbery offenses following an incident last month at Marco Jewelers in Stamford.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, officers from the Stamford Police Department were dispatched to the Sixth Street jewelry store, where there was a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a robbery and encountered the store owner, Mark Vuono, lying on the ground in front of an open safe.

Vuono was treated by emergency medical personnel, who pronounced him dead at the scene.

It is alleged that Prosano drove Rallo and Liberatore in a black Jaguar to Marco Jewelers. Rallo and Liberatore then entered the store. Rallo, armed with a handgun, engaged in a physical altercation with Vuono, while Liberatore stole items from the display cases. Vuono, who also possessed a gun, and Rallo struggled next to a large open safe. During the struggle, Rallo allegedly reached into the safe and pulled out a third weapon, a .357 Magnum revolver.

Rallo allegedly then shot and killed Vuono with the revolver.

Durham said that following the robbery, investigators located the Jaguar in Staten Island and maintained surveillance on the vehicle. On Monday, March 30, a black BMW X3, driven by Prosano, pulled up beside the Jaguar. Rallo exited the rear door of the BMW and entered the driver’s door of the Jaguar.

The two vehicles then left the area and sped away, Durham said. The Jaguar crashed on Tompkins Street. Rallo then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. The BMW crashed into a tree and parked car at the intersection of Daniel Low Terrace and Corson Avenue. Prosano also attempted to flee and was apprehended.

A search of the BMW led to the seizure of 63 rings, eight bracelets, two tie pins, an earring, and a cufflink, and a search of Prosano’s residence found 23 pairs of earrings and three rings.

It is alleged that these items were stolen from Marco Jewelers on March 28.

Liberatore also was arrested on March 30. It is alleged that before the Marco Jewelers robbery, on Wednesday, March 18, Liberatore drove a Honda Civic he had stolen from a car dealer in Yonkers to Byram Jewelers in Greenwich.

He then allegedly entered the store at approximately 4:45 p.m., asked a store employee to show him engagement rings. He then pointed a pistol at the employee, stole several rings, smashed a display case with his pistol and stole other items before exiting the store.

“These three defendants are alleged to have committed a brazen, violent robbery that left an innocent victim dead,” Durham said. “The FBI, Stamford Police, Greenwich Police and our other law enforcement partners have conducted an extraordinary investigation that resulted in the quick apprehension of these three men before they could wreak any additional havoc.”

Liberatore, 62, Rallo, 56, and Prosano, 59, were each charged with Hobbs Act Robbery. They’re currently being detained in New York on state parole violation charges. If convicted of the robbery charge, the three men will face a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

“This investigation and resulting prosecution is a great example of cooperation between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stamford/Norwalk State’s Attorney’s Office, FBI and the Stamford and Greenwich Police Departments,” Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo added. “We could not have moved as quickly as we did to apprehend the individuals alleged to be responsible for these offenses without the cooperation of all parties working together.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.