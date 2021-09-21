Silver Alert Issued For 13-Year-Old Girl In CT Gone Missing For Days

Seen her?

A silver alert has been issued by police agencies in Connecticut as they attempt to locate a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for days.

The Putnam Police Department in Windham County is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Alyssa Farris, who was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The following day she was discovered missing from her home and the incident was reported to police on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Farris was described as being approximately 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 100 pounds with a thin build. Police said that she may be wearing a black hoodie with a black and white backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Farris’ whereabouts has been asked to contact the Putnam Police Department by calling (860) 928-6565.

