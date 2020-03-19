Second Fairfield County Man Dies From COVID-19

A second Fairfield County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The man, identified as a 91-year-old New Canaan resident, died at Norwalk Hospital, where he had been being treated.

His death, also the second in the state of Connecticut due to the virus, was reported Wednesday night, March 18, just hours after Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's first COVID-19 fatality - an 88-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, who died Wednesday morning at Danbury Hospital.

A total of 96 Fairfield County residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, March 19.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Fairfield County: 69

Hartford County: 11

New Haven County: 10

Litchfield County: 5

Middlesex County 1

