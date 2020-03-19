Second New Canaan Man Dies From COVID-19 As Number Of Fairfield County Cases Climbs Past 100

A second New Canaan man has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) becoming the third victim in both Fairfield County and the state of Connecticut as the number of cases in the county has climbed past 100.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont made both announcements late Thursday afternoon, March 19.

The two New Canaan victims were in their 90s.

Lamont announced on Wednesday, March 18 that the state's first COVID-19 fatality - an 88-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, died Wednesday morning at Danbury Hospital.

With 102 cases, Fairfield County accounts for 64 percent of Connecticut's 159 cases.

Also on Thursday, Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe said the Westport Weston Health District "shared with my office that as of this afternoon, the number of positive (COVID-19) tests known by the WWHD is 42."

"This number is sure to rise as test results are reported," Marpe said. "COVID-19 is in the community and we can’t stress enough the importance of self-isolation, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and practicing good hygiene.

"This afternoon, Gov. Lamont indicated his reluctance to authorize a complete statewide shutdown, and I agree with his assessment, keeping in mind that the situation is very fluid and may change.

"In the meantime, it is nevertheless imperative that every individual and business owner take this crisis seriously and do everything possible to maintain social distancing and minimize social interactions. Parents should also remind their children to do the same."

Also on Thursday, New Canaan and Stamford became the latest towns in the county to order hair and nail salons and body-care businesses to close until further notice.

Here's the rundown of cases in the county.

Fairfield County: 102

Hartford County: 18

Litchfield County: 7

Middlesex County: 3

New Haven County: 23

Tolland County: 4

Windham County: 2

Total: 159

