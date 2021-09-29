NYC Mayor De Blasio Appoints UConn Graduate As Press Secretary

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has appointed a University of Connecticut graduate as his new press secretary.

De Blasio announced on Tuesday, Sept. 28, that Danielle Filson will join the City Hall team to serve as press secretary.

Filson is also a graduate of Hall High School in West Hartford.

She has worked with the New York City Department of Education since 2018. In her new role, she will lead the day-to-day operations of the mayor’s Press Office.

“I know firsthand the incredible work she has accomplished at the Department of Education and I am excited for Danielle to join the City Hall team and help New Yorkers as we drive a recovery for all of us and defeat the pandemic," De Blasio said in a statement.

Filson also previously worked on the public affairs team at Uber.

“It’s an honor to be asked to step up and continue serving the city I love," Filson said. "Working alongside Chancellor Porter as Press Secretary for the nation’s largest school district has been the honor of a lifetime. I look forward to joining another top notch team, advancing Mayor de Blasio’s progressive agenda, and building on New York City’s recovery and comeback from COVID-19.”

