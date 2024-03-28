Fairfield Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

Dontrell Dayshawn Rodriguez, age 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on Wednesday, March 27.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl of the Fairfield Police, an investigation into Rodriguez began after the department received a tip from the State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

Stahl said after receiving the tip, the department began an intensive investigation that included executing search and seizure warrants and following leads from December 2023 to March 2024.

Evidence collected during these operations identified Rodriguez as a suspect in the possession of child pornography and additional arrest and search warrants were obtained for Rodriguez's person, electronic devices, and residence in Fairfield, Stahl added.

On Wednesday, when arrested, officers also collected his electronic devices as additional evidence, police said.

He was charged with possession of child pornography and held on a $75,000 court-set bond.

"This arrest represents a significant milestone in law enforcement’s efforts to combat child exploitation," Stahl said. "The Fairfield Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society."

