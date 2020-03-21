Here Are Latest COVID-19 CT Cases; Lamont Asks For Help With Item Supply

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to climb in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont is asking for businesses to provide assistance in providing equipment.

The latest rundown of positive cases shows Fairfield County with 62 percent of those statewide.

Fairfield County: 140

Hartford County: 35

Litchfield County: 11

Middlesex County: 6

New Haven County: 24

New London County: 1

Tolland County: 5

Windham County: 1

Total: 223

"We want to make sure our medical professionals have everything they need to do their jobs," Lamont said. "So far we received responses from more than 100 people and businesses expressing interest in donating Personal Protective Equipment.

"If there are any members of the public, businesses, or philanthropic organizations who can supply the state with PPEs (N95 respirators, masks, gowns, gloves, etc), we'd love to hear from you," Lamont said.

The state is asking those who have those items to check in at portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Pages/Request-for-Personal-Protective-Equipment

