New Lego Store Opening In Fairfield Where Customers Can Buy, Trade Or Sell

The store, Bricks & Minifigs (BAM) in Fairfield at 1929 Black Rock Turnpike, is the first store for local Fairfield residents David and Lindsay Orr and is set to open on Saturday, June 8.

In addition to thousands of bricks and sets, BAM will also provide an event space for birthday parties or special Lego-themed events such as after-school clubs, social events, Brick Derby races, and more.

The store will also be available for corporate workshops, mini-retreats, and team-building off-site meetings.

“We are so excited to provide a fun and welcoming environment for Lego lovers of all ages,” said Lindsay Orr. “As parents, Lego fans, and Fairfield residents, we knew we had to bring this very special store to our community.”

The Orrs look forward to their new venture together: “Our family is so thrilled to be starting this new chapter. We are looking forward to helping others build lasting memories... and Lego collections!” said David Orr.

The first 100 customers through the door for the Grand Opening celebration on June 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., will receive a free customized “Bricks & Minifigs Fairfield” minifig.

There will be other giveaways, special guests, and activities during the day.

