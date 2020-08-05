Fairfield County Isaias Update: Here's How Many Are Now Without Power, Towns Most Affected

Nearly half of Eversource’s Connecticut customers remain without power a day after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region, toppling trees and power lines.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 618,418 of Eversource’s 1,281,259 Connecticut customers were still in the dark as the company works around the clock to make repairs following the storm.

In Fairfield County, outages were still being reported in:

Danbury: 16,104;

Norwalk: 14,606;

Westport: 12,215;

Greenwich: 9,675;

Stamford: 9,046;

Newtown: 9,037;

Ridgefield: 8,501;

New Canaan: 7,703;

Brookfield: 5,833;

Wilton: 5,453;

Monroe: 5,197;

Darien: 3,764;

Redding: 3,708;

Weston: 3,673;

New Fairfield: 3,494;

Sherman: 1,800;

Canaan: 1,045;

Fairfield: 32;

Shelton: 1.

Eversource said on Twitter that they expect “multi-day outages” in areas hit the hardest by the storm on Wednesday morning..

“With many customers still working remotely during this challenging time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst said. “Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond.”

Eversource also had technical difficulties with during the storm, with some Connecticut residents unable to report outages or get in touch with the utility company during the heart of the storm.

"We’re also aware that immediately after the storm passed through Tuesday, we experienced technical issues that prevented some customers from reporting their outage via the website, call center, and our mobile app," the company said."We are sorry for this disruption, but we worked through the night to restore those channels, and you are encouraged to use them to report your outage if you had been unsuccessful."

This continues to be a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.