Eversource Says Prolonged Drought Led To Downed Trees Saturated By Storm

A recent drought coupled with this week’s storms attributed to the downed trees and power lines that left thousands in Connecticut without power overnight.

Eversource officials said that hundreds of crews worked through the night to restore power to more than 37,000 customers, though more than 7,000 of the utility company’s 1,281,966 Connecticut customers were still in the dark as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said that the tough conditions - on the heels of some losing power for more than a week during Tropical Storm Isaias - led to some complaints from customers who are growing frustrated with the company's storm responses.

“The combination of heavy rain saturating the ground and high winds that hit the state caused trees already weakened by the prolonged drought to come down, taking power lines with them and leaving thousands of customers without power especially in the eastern and western parts of the state," he said.

"Our crews are working feverishly in communities affected by this storm to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Hallstrom continued. "We realize after the recent storms in Connecticut, the last thing anyone wants is to be without power, especially with many customers still working and learning from home during this unprecedented time, and we will work non-stop until every customer is back online.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.