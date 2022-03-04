COVID-19: Positivity Rate Near 2 Percent In CT, 72 New Deaths Reported

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut continues to approach 2 percent as the death toll topped 10,500 since the pandemic began two years ago.

On Wednesday, March 2, 27,761 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 589 confirmed new cases for a 2.12 percent daily positive infection rate, marking the second straight day the state set a new low in 2022.

As recently as mid-January, the infection rate hovered above 20 percent for several weeks, peaking in the middle of the month near 25 percent.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 fatalities were in the past week in Connecticut, bringing the death toll to 10,515 since March 2020.

Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 171, 68 (39.8 percent) of whom were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Feb. 13, unvaccinated persons had a 2.9-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 8.4-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

As of Thursday, March 4, 3,011,603 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,692,314 have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered 1,427,104 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on March 3:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 87 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 198,301 (2,644 deaths);

New Haven: 190,172 (2,740);

Hartford: 174,732 (3,027);

New London: 53,618 (626);

Litchfield: 31,267 (448);

Middlesex: 27,395 (469);

Windham: 25,387 (292);

Tolland: 20,144 (263);

Unknown: 2,796 (3).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

