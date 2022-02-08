COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate Dips Below 5 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

The daily COVID-19 positive infection rate in Connecticut hit a new low in 2022 as the state continues to rebound from the January surge of new cases.

Over the weekend beginning on Friday, Feb. 4, Connecticut administered 44,789 COVID-19 tests, which resulted in 2,138 confirmed cases of the virus for a 4.77 percent positivity rate, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, Feb. 7.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals also continues to plummet, with 154 more being discharged to bring the total number of hospitalizations down to 631 statewide.

Of the 631 COVID-19 patients, officials noted that 323 (51.2 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health's most recent update, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,000 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, on Feb. 7:

Fairfield: 194,725 (2,580 deaths);

New Haven: 185,076 (2,640);

Hartford: 170,896 (2,919);

New London: 51,909 (600);

Litchfield: 30,248 (425);

Middlesex: 26,255 (460);

Windham: 24,790 (280);

Tolland: 19,537 (254);

Unknown: 2,704 (1).

Connecticut has administered nearly 3 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 4, while more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination progress.

Approximately 1.3 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered since they became available.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 92 percent;

25-34: 87 percent;

18-24: 83 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 44 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

