COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate Dips Below 5 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

Zak Failla
Here's the latest update in Connecticut.
The daily COVID-19 positive infection rate in Connecticut hit a new low in 2022 as the state continues to rebound from the January surge of new cases.

Over the weekend beginning on Friday, Feb. 4, Connecticut administered 44,789 COVID-19 tests, which resulted in 2,138 confirmed cases of the virus for a 4.77 percent positivity rate, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, Feb. 7.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals also continues to plummet, with 154 more being discharged to bring the total number of hospitalizations down to 631 statewide.

Of the 631 COVID-19 patients, officials noted that 323 (51.2 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health's most recent update, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,000 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, on Feb. 7:

  • Fairfield: 194,725 (2,580 deaths);
  • New Haven: 185,076 (2,640);
  • Hartford: 170,896 (2,919);
  • New London: 51,909 (600);
  • Litchfield: 30,248 (425);
  • Middlesex: 26,255 (460);
  • Windham: 24,790 (280);
  • Tolland: 19,537 (254);
  • Unknown: 2,704 (1).

Connecticut has administered nearly 3 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 4, while more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination progress.

Approximately 1.3 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered since they became available.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 45-54: 90 percent;
  • 35-44: 92 percent;
  • 25-34: 87 percent;
  • 18-24: 83 percent;
  • 16-17: 86 percent;
  • 12-15: 79 percent;
  • 5-11: 44 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

