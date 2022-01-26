COVID-19: Infection Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

The COVID-19 numbers continue to show improvement in Connecticut as the state distances itself from the holiday season and the number of patients being treated for the virus is dipping.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Monday, Jan. 24, there were 27,834 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, which resulted in 3,824 newly confirmed infections for a 13.74 percent daily positivity rate, up from the weekend.

The positive infection rate continues to show improvement after plateauing around 25 percent for most of January.

Thirty-one more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,446. Of the 1446 cases, health officials said that 802 (55.5 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Sunday, Jan. 9, unvaccinated persons had a 3.2-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 13.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

New virus-related fatalities brought the death toll in Connecticut to nearly 9,700 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county on Tuesday, Jan. 25:

Fairfield: 189,800 (2,492 deaths);

New Haven: 179,656 (2,537);

Hartford: 165,601 (2,828);

New London: 49,451 (567);

Litchfield: 29,166 (402);

Middlesex: 25,229 (437);

Windham: 23,620 (267);

Tolland: 18,582 (239);

Unknown: 2,626 (5).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

