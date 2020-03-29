COVID-19 In Connecticut By The Numbers: Town-By-Town Rundown Of Cases, Other Key Info

There are 1,524 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut as of Sunday morning, March 29.

A total of 908 of those cases are in Fairfield County (59.5 percent). For a look at other counties in the state with the most cases, check the first image above.

The number of fatalities is 33, with five of the six new deaths in Fairfield County. A breakdown of cases, hospitalizations and deaths by county is shown in the second image above.

Norwalk has more cases than any other town in the state with 139, followed by Danbury (123) and Westport (101). For a breakdown by town, see the third image above.

For a look at cases by age group, see the fourth image above.

A look at Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations by age group is available in the fifth image above.

Confirmed Connecticut COVID-19 deaths by age group is shown in the sixth image above.

More than 10,200 tests have been performed statewide, with 1,800 tests having been performed the last 24 hours or so.

Connecticut residents who want to help during the coronavirus crisis are asked to register to volunteer on the state's CT Responds! website here.

