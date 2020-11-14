COVID-19: Here's How To Download New CT App Alerting Users If Infected Person Is Near

A new mobile app will notify Connecticut residents when they have been within six feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID Alert CT app is available for both Apple and Android devices and notifies residents if they have been potentially infected without sharing any personal data.

If an app user contracts COVID-19, a contract tracer will ask if they are willing to share the "close contact" codes their app has accrued during their day-to-day interactions via Bluetooth.

If the user agrees, the contract tracer will provide them with a verification code, which will notify any other individuals with the app that have come into close contact for a period of 15 minutes or longer with that person, all without revealing the identity of either party.

While the app doesn't replace contact tracing efforts, said Lamont, it could be a helpful supplement.

“We’re making every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Connecticut,” Gov. Ned Lamont. “This app is another tool to make sure that every resident of our state has what they need to combat this pandemic from the ground up. This app also complements – but doesn’t replace – our broader contact tracing program, which is an invaluable resource in combating the pandemic and ensuring those who need it have the tools necessary to self-isolate or quarantine.”

For instructions on how to download the app and to read other information about its use, visit ct.gov/covidalertct.

"We hope everyone with a smartphone will participate in this new program,” Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said. “This is just one example of how we are leveraging modern technology to fight this pandemic and keep Connecticut safe.”

