COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of CT Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The infection rate in COVID-19 in Connecticut has held steady at around 6 percent.
After seeing the overall infection rate for Connecticut residents testing positive for COVID-19 climbed above 10 percent earlier this week, the number has dramatically dipped back down as the state and country combat the recent surge in new cases.

In his latest update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that 30,303 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut on Thursday, Jan. 14, resulting in 1,878 positive cases for a 6.2 percent positive infection rate, down dramatically from earlier in the week.

Lamont said that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus outpaced new admissions, with the total number in Connecticut hospitals down from 1,118 to 1,098.

Forty-one new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 6,594 since the pandemic began.

A total of 223,422 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 4.86 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 15:

  • Fairfield: 65,226 (226 new);
  • Hartford: 55,926 (261);
  • New Haven: 55,943 (278);
  • New London: 14,000 (110);
  • Litchfield: 8,750 (119);
  • Middlesex: 8,041 (34);
  • Windham: 6,879 (39);
  • Tolland: 8,796 (15).
  • Unknown: 822.

Total: 221,544

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

