COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of CT Cases By Community

After seeing the overall infection rate for Connecticut residents testing positive for COVID-19 climbed above 10 percent, the number has dipped back to nearly 6 percent as the state and country combat the recent surge in new cases.

In his latest update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that 56,600 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut on Tuesday, Jan. 12, resulting in 3,529 positive cases for a 6.23 percent positive infection rate.

The infection rate had jumped to 10.72 percent earlier this week. The latest infection rate is up down 6.33 percent over the weekend and 8.46 percent late last week.

Lamont said that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus outpaced new admissions, with the total number in Connecticut hospitals down to 1,148.

Eighty-seven new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 6,536 since the pandemic began.

A total of 220,576 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 4.8 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 13:

Fairfield: 63,073 (993 new);

New Haven: 54,757 (833);

Hartford: 54,900 (1,008);

New London: 13,492 (332);

Litchfield: 8,631 (135);

Middlesex: 7,875 (118);

Windham: 6,732 (144);

Tolland: 5,791 (102).

Unknown: 803 (24).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.