COVID-19: CT Sees Death Toll Top 7K; Latest Data By Community, County

The COVID-19 death toll has topped 7,000 in Connecticut, though the state continues to see a decline in the overall positive infection rate.

Forty-four new virus-related deaths were reported in Connecticut, according to the latest data from the Department of Health, bringing the total to 7,020 since the pandemic began last March.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Wednesday, Jan. 27, there were 40,185 COVID-19 tests administered across the state, resulting in 1,426 positive cases. The 3.55 positive infection rate is down from 4.4 percent the day before after the state saw a post-holiday spike during the middle of the month.

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospital, leaving 995 still being treated for the virus.

A total of 248,765 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.65 million tested in the past 10 months.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Fairfield: 71,416;

Hartford: 62,520;

New Haven: 62,396;

New London: 16,518;

Litchfield: 9,782;

Middlesex: 9,042;

Windham: 8,072;

Tolland: 6,772;

Unknown: 821.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.