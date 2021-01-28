Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
COVID-19: CT Sees Death Toll Top 7K; Latest Data By Community, County

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The COVID-19 death toll has topped 7,000 in Connecticut, though the state continues to see a decline in the overall positive infection rate.

Forty-four new virus-related deaths were reported in Connecticut, according to the latest data from the Department of Health, bringing the total to 7,020 since the pandemic began last March.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Wednesday, Jan. 27, there were 40,185 COVID-19 tests administered across the state, resulting in 1,426 positive cases. The 3.55 positive infection rate is down from 4.4 percent the day before after the state saw a post-holiday spike during the middle of the month.

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospital, leaving 995 still being treated for the virus.

A total of 248,765 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.65 million tested in the past 10 months.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 28.

  • Fairfield: 71,416;
  • Hartford: 62,520;
  • New Haven: 62,396;
  • New London: 16,518;
  • Litchfield: 9,782;
  • Middlesex: 9,042;
  • Windham: 8,072;
  • Tolland: 6,772;
  • Unknown: 821.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

