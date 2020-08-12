Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: CT Positive Test Rate Spikes To 8.6 Percent; Here's New Rundown By Location

Zak Failla
The latest COVID-19 data released by health officials in Connecticut on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Photo Credit: ct.gov
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. Photo Credit: ct.gov

With COVID-19 cases surging, Connecticut is seeing positivity rates rising to levels not seen in the state since the pandemic first peaked in the spring.

On Monday, Dec. 7, there were 27,918 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 2,414 new positive tests.

The 8.65 percent infection rate is the highest the state has seen in months.

Forty more COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 1,223. There were 18 additional COVID-19 fatalities as the death toll rose to 5,242 since the pandemic broke out in March.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, the total of laboratory-confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported among Connecticut residents hit 138,258, including 129,629 laboratory-confirmed and 8,629 probable cases.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Tuesday, Dec. 8:

  • Fairfield: 43,840;
  • New Haven: 34,777;
  • Hartford: 33,035;
  • New London: 7,064;
  • Litchfield: 5,358;
  • Middlesex: 4,319;
  • Tolland: 3,418;
  • Windham: 3,126.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

