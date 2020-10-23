COVID-19: 11 New Cases Confirmed At Sacred Heart University

Sacred Heart University reported newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after Fairfield was listed among the state’s “red alert” list for municipalities at the greatest risk of spreading the virus.

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that 19 municipalities in Connecticut have now been designed at “red,” which means they’ve seen more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

Among those municipalities was Fairfield, home of Sacred Heart, which is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases - seven on-campus, and four off-campus - bringing the total to 70 active cases.

There are currently 42 on-campus students and 27 off-campus students who tested positive for COVID-19. Since classes resumed, 273 students have contracted the virus and since recovered.

A total of 7,902 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with Sacred Heart students since Aug. 31.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.