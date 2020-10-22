Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: Number Of CT Red Alert Cities, Towns Climbs To 19

Zak Failla
A breakdown of where COVID-19 cases in Connecticut have been cropping up. Photo Credit: ct.gov
The yellow, orange, and red alert designations in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Connecticut DPH

Alarm bells are ringing in Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s head as more municipalities are added to the state’s “Red Alert” list as COVID-19 cases continue to slowly climb.

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, Lamont said that 19 municipalities in Connecticut have now been designed at “red,” which means they’ve seen more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

Other areas have received “orange” (10 to 14 new cases per 100,000 residents per day) and “yellow” (five to nine cases per 100,000 residents) alert designations.

Municipalities in Connecticut that currently have a “Red Alert” designation:

  • Canterbury;
  • Danbury;
  • East Hartford;
  • Fairfield;
  • Griswold;
  • Groton;
  • Hartford;
  • Lisbon;
  • Montville;
  • New London;
  • Norwalk;
  • Norwich;
  • Plainfield;
  • Prospect;
  • Salem;
  • Sprague;
  • Windham;
  • Waterbury;
  • Waterford.

While in the red, residents have been advised to limit trips outside the house, and public events and gatherings should be canceled. Indoor and outdoor activities are also subject to postponement.

Some non-essential businesses may also be temporarily shut down as a precaution, and mandatory testing of residents, staff, and visitors at nursing home will be required.

In the latest COVID-19 update, Lamont said that there have now been 2,089,633 COVID-19 tests administered throughout Connecticut, resulting in 62,743 confirmed cases, and 2,630 probable cases.

There are currently 232 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut and there have been 4,569 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, as of Oct. 22:

  • Fairfield: 21,195 confirmed cases (893 probable);
  • Hartford: 16,164 (747);
  • New Haven: 15,373 (579);
  • New London: 3,296 (90);
  • Litchfield: 1,992 (94);
  • Middlesex: 1,772 (81);
  • Tolland: 1,533 (122);
  • Windham: 1,288 (17).

For a list of positive cases by municipality, click here and scroll down. 

