COVID-19: Number Of CT Red Alert Cities, Towns Climbs To 19

Alarm bells are ringing in Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s head as more municipalities are added to the state’s “Red Alert” list as COVID-19 cases continue to slowly climb.

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, Lamont said that 19 municipalities in Connecticut have now been designed at “red,” which means they’ve seen more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

Other areas have received “orange” (10 to 14 new cases per 100,000 residents per day) and “yellow” (five to nine cases per 100,000 residents) alert designations.

Municipalities in Connecticut that currently have a “Red Alert” designation:

Canterbury;

Danbury;

East Hartford;

Fairfield;

Griswold;

Groton;

Hartford;

Lisbon;

Montville;

New London;

Norwalk;

Norwich;

Plainfield;

Prospect;

Salem;

Sprague;

Windham;

Waterbury;

Waterford.

While in the red, residents have been advised to limit trips outside the house, and public events and gatherings should be canceled. Indoor and outdoor activities are also subject to postponement.

Some non-essential businesses may also be temporarily shut down as a precaution, and mandatory testing of residents, staff, and visitors at nursing home will be required.

In the latest COVID-19 update, Lamont said that there have now been 2,089,633 COVID-19 tests administered throughout Connecticut, resulting in 62,743 confirmed cases, and 2,630 probable cases.

There are currently 232 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut and there have been 4,569 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, as of Oct. 22:

Fairfield: 21,195 confirmed cases (893 probable);

Hartford: 16,164 (747);

New Haven: 15,373 (579);

New London: 3,296 (90);

Litchfield: 1,992 (94);

Middlesex: 1,772 (81);

Tolland: 1,533 (122);

Windham: 1,288 (17).

For a list of positive cases by municipality, click here and scroll down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.