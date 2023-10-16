Partly Cloudy 61°

New Update: ID Released For 28-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Garbage Truck In Fairfield

A United Carting employee who was hit and killed by the garbage truck he was working on in Fairfield County has been identified.

The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Bryan Rodriguez, age 28, of Stratford, was killed around 7:13 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the area of Camfield Drive at Bloomfield Drive in Fairfield.

According to Lt. Edward Nook Jr. of the Fairfield Police, Rodriguez was an employee and was working at the time of the incident. 

The operator of the garbage truck has not been charged at this time and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital following the crash, Nook said.

The crash is still under investigation. 

