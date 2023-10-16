New Update: ID Released For 28-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Garbage Truck In Fairfield

Bryan Rodriguez, age 28, of Stratford, was killed around 7:13 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the area of Camfield Drive at Bloomfield Drive in Fairfield.

According to Lt. Edward Nook Jr. of the Fairfield Police, Rodriguez was an employee and was working at the time of the incident.

The operator of the garbage truck has not been charged at this time and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital following the crash, Nook said.

The crash is still under investigation.

