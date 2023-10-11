28-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Garbage Truck In Fairfield

The incident took place in Fairfield around 7:13 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the area of Camfield Drive at Bloomfield Drive.

According to Lt. Edward Nook Jr. of the Fairfield Police, the 28-year-old person was struck by a United Carting truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Medical Examiners personnel took the victim from the scene.

OSHA also arrived on the scene to investigate. The operator of the garbage truck has not been charged at this time and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, Nook said.

Neither the gender nor identity of the person has been released and notifications to the victim’s family have not been completed.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

