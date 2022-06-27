This Eatery With Fairfield Location Serves Up Best Wings In CT, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Connecticut should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter.

After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Archie Moore’s as having the best wings in the state.

It has locations in New Haven, Fairfield, Milford, Wallingford, and Branford.

“To say Archie Moore's wings are beloved would be a complete understatement,” Mashed said. “This restaurant has been serving award-winning wings since 1982, and it's sold in excess of ten million in total.”

A check of their online menu shows their “famous” buffalo wings, served with celery and their house-made blue cheese dressing, start at $13.62 for an order of seven wings.

Other wing flavors include BBQ, teriyaki, garlic-parmesan, and raspberry bourbon.

Online reviews point to a mostly satisfied customer base.

“The Buffalo wings were some of the best I've ever tasted,” Matthew L., of North Haven, wrote on Yelp. “Just the right balance of heat and flavor.”

“As a self proclaimed connoisseur of wings, Archie Moore's has it,” Zach P., of New Britain, wrote on Yelp. “Their buffalo wings are fantastic, meaty and saucy. Definitely my favorite wing spot in the New Haven area.”

Find out more on its website.

