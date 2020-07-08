Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Second Annual Neuroscience Symposium To Be Webinar Series

by Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York
Content Partner: Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York
Instead of an annual symposium, BSSNY will host a series of free webinars this year. Photo Credit: Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York
BSSNY research was recently published in the Journal of Orthopedic Surgery and Techniques. Photo Credit: Journal of Orthopedic Surgery and Techniques

Last year’s First Annual Neuroscience Symposium was a huge success, but due to COVID-19, BSSNY will be unable to host this year’s symposium in the traditional manner. Instead, we will host a series of free webinars geared toward physicians and other healthcare professionals.

These webinars will be hosted by BSSNY surgeons speaking on the latest advances in their areas of expertise.

The first presentation will be live on Wednesday, 8/12/20. Please visit www.bssny.com for details such as topics and registration information.

Research Proves BSSNY Outranks The Nation In Many Key Areas

The Research Department at Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York (BSSNY) collects important data from patient surveys, physicians, hospitals and outpatient records. The practice is part of two national independent studies. These studies are highlighted below:

1) A national clinical registry consisting of 85 spine surgery practices, including hospitals and major academic health systems. The registry tracks surgical patients’ pain, disability and quality of life over time. Results show that BSSNY is excelling and outperforming the nation in the following quality measures:

  • For lumbar procedures, our surgeons have a lower complication rate of 1.7 percent compared to the national average of 5.2 percent.
  • For lumbar procedures, our surgeons have a lower operating time.
  • For cervical procedures, our patients have a shorter length of hospital stay.
  • Overall, our patients report better general health at one year.

2) A national patient satisfaction registry composed of 350 medical practices of various specialties. This registry evaluates patients’ expectations and satisfaction after surgery. According to data from the registry, BSSNY is ranked superior in 9 of 10 quality metrics. Several of these metrics are listed as follows:

  • How likely a patient is to recommend BSSNY.
  • Overall patient satisfaction with the quality of care provided.
  • How well the physician and staff prepared the patient for going home.
  • Patient satisfaction with the office waiting time.
  • Patient satisfaction with the ease of scheduling appointments.

Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York is committed to quality measures and overall outcome. Our Research Department is developing new methods to help determine how well our patients are doing after surgery so we can report up-to-date data on a monthly to quarterly basis and over the long term.

We’re proud of the great job we are doing and congratulate everyone involved!

For more information, visit www.bssny.com.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

