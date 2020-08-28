Non-Surgical Treatment Options Available At BSSNY

Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York offers treatments other than surgery to address patient concerns. In fact, BSSNY has a whole practice dedicated to providing patients with pain relief without undergoing surgery. The practice, known as Spine Options, is located on the third floor of BSSNY’s main office in White Plains, N.Y. It is staffed by three board-certified physicians whose primary goal is to help patients with pain relief so they can live their best lives possible.

BSSNY would like to announce the newest member of the Spine Options team, Dr. Neil Patel. Dr. Patel is a double board-certified interventional pain management physician. He provides comprehensive care for a wide variety of painful conditions of the spine, nerves, joints, and muscles by integrating interventional procedures, physical therapy, and medications.

The various minimally invasive treatments Dr. Patel offers include fluoroscopic guided spine injections, peripheral nerve blocks, regenerative medicine, and spinal cord stimulation. In addition, Dr. Patel has a particular interest in cancer pain, as well as the merging fields of neuromodulation and regenerative medicine.

After earning his medical degree, Dr. Patel performed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Dr. Patel then completed an interventional pain management fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and then served as a pain management physician in the Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care Medicine at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Patel is currently the Medical Director of Pain Management and Palliative Care Medicine at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. He provides care to patients at BSSNY’s White Plains and Nyack offices. His goal is to provide targeted individualized treatment plans for his patients, with a focus on functional outcomes and quality of life. To learn more about Dr. Patel, please visit https://www.bssny.com/about/our-doctors/neil-patel-md/. Welcome to BSSNY and Spine Options Dr. Patel!

The Spine Options team at Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York works hard to provide a custom plan for each patient that fits their exact needs for pain relief. If you would like to meet with one of our pain management physicians, please call 914-292-3367. Visit spineoptions.com for more information.

BSSNY physicians are also now hosting FREE live webinars on their area of expertise—CME accredited. Please visit www.bssny.com for discussion topics and to register for the events.