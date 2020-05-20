COVID-19: This Area Town Will Close Some Streets To Allow Outdoor Dining, Retail

One area town is hoping an executive order allowing for some road closures will help boost restaurants by providing room for additional outdoor seating.

In Litchfield County, New Milford's Mayor Pete Bass issued the order as part of the state's first phase of reopening in the midst of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

" I have signed an executive order that dovetails Gov. (Ned) Lamont’s order which will allow New Milford restaurants more flexibility in seating opportunities for their patrons," Bass said. "This will help our New Milford restaurants with much needed additional opportunities to serve more customers."

The order provides for restaurants to apply for an outdoor dining permit, which will be fast-tracked if possible to allow for the business to get back to work quickly, and hopefully, stem any additional financial loss, the Mayor said.

During the order, Bank Street will be closed to vehicles after 5 p.m. to provide the extra seating space. Other restaurants will be allowed to use parking areas and other parts of the property for seating.

The new seating arrangements will remain in place until Lamont's original order is lifted and business returns to normal.

Restaurant owners are taking the ball and running with it by coming up with weekly promotions beginning Monday, June 1.

