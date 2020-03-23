Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Ray Dalio Foundation Donates $500,000 To Connecticut Food Bank

Kathy Reakes
Ray Dalio of Greenwich, along with his wife Barbara Dalio and Dalio Philanthropies, has donated $500,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank to help those affected by COVID-19.
Ray Dalio of Greenwich, along with his wife Barbara Dalio and Dalio Philanthropies, has donated $500,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank to help those affected by COVID-19. Photo Credit: Flickr user World Economic Forum

The richest person in Connecticut, Ray Dalio of Greenwich, has donated $500,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank.

The donation by Dalio, his wife Barbara Dalio and Dalio Philanthropies , is part of a $4 million donation to support medical care and food assistance to people in the state affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Connecticut Food Bank .

The funds will support Connecticut Food Bank and its network by providing significant funding during a time of rising needs across the region due to the novel coronavirus, the organization said.

The food bank serves two-thirds of the state, providing food assistance through a network of 600 partners and programs. More than 144,000 people each month visit the Connecticut Food Bank network seeking assistance.

The food bank expects the number of food-insecure individuals to grow significantly as a result of the measures instituted to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“We have seen an increase in requests for food from our agencies,” said Connecticut Food Bank Senior Director of Development Beverly Catchpole. “Pantries are trying to give their visitors enough food to help them if they’re required to stay at home for extended periods. And they are also starting to see more visitors as businesses across the state are forced to furlough or lay off workers.”

Catchpole said that the food bank is also experiencing increased operational costs to meet needs with extra trucks needed to distribute food.

“Connecticut Food Bank is doing amazing work on the ground to make sure Connecticut families in need have food during this crisis,” said Barbara Dalio. “We hope others join in support of this important cause.”

