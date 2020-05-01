COVID-19: New Fairfield County Food Delivery Service Offers Care Packages For Family, Workers

Sick and tired of shoving cookies and chips in your mouth during the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown?

A smart Wilton resident might have the answer to your cravings and is launching a food delivery service to make sure no one has to violate any stay-at-home orders.

He's come up with the perfect gluten-free recipe for arepas, those yummy slices of wonderfulness that you can find filled with everything from cheese to barbecue pork.

In all truth, the arepas love started for Michael Fensterstock when his family's au pair from Colombia began missing her native food and decided to make arepas for the family, especially for the two boys, who loved something sweet.

Before long they were all hooked and the chocolate arepas became a go-to snack, as well as plain ones for everything from making grilled cheese to serving with the morning eggs.

After the au pair returned home, Fensterstock decided to try his hand at making arepas and before long perfection was born along with a company, Alldayarepas.

The company brags their arepas are so delicious, tasty and nutritious, that they had to share them with others. And what better time than when everyone is locked up.

Any way you choose to eat them, arepas go great with everything from wine to chocolate. Alldayarepas

Currently, they are offering three types of arepas, classic cheese, rosemary & garlic, and chocolate - all made from gluten-free cornflour.

They are taking orders now for delivery in surrounding towns in Fairfield County beginning this weekend.

The arepas come frozen and are simple to prepare.

"We make our arepas in a local, certified commercial kitchen that is also dedicated gluten-free, nut-free facility," Fensterstock said. "Hope we can help make people's lives a little better, even in a small way."

To order a bunch, or just a few, visit www.alldaysnacks.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.