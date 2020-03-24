COVID-19: 'Friendly Caller' Program To Prevent Loneliness Launches In Fairfield

To help those in isolation due to provisions of Connecticut's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" mandate, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or who are just practicing good social distancing and are feeling lonely, Town of Fairfield officials have launched a "Friendly Caller" program.

Fairfield public health nurses, library staff and CERT volunteers will make calls to those who want a friendly, informal chat, to let them know someone is thinking of them and to make sure they have everything they need and know what resources are available, said Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick.

The town came up with the idea as a way to help maintain residents' connection to the community, Kupchick said.

To sign up for yourself or a friend, contact Fairfield Social Services at 203-256-3166 or email socialservices@fairfieldct.org .

