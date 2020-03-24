Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Two New Stratford Cases, High School Student Tests Negative
Lifestyle

COVID-19: 'Friendly Caller' Program To Prevent Loneliness Launches In Fairfield

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
"Stay Safe, Stay Home": Connecticut's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Stay Safe, Stay Home": Connecticut's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

To help those in isolation due to provisions of Connecticut's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" mandate,  the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or who are just practicing good social distancing and are feeling lonely, Town of Fairfield officials have launched a "Friendly Caller" program.

Fairfield public health nurses, library staff and CERT volunteers will make calls to those who want a friendly, informal chat, to let them know someone is thinking of them and to make sure they have everything they need and know what resources are available, said Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick.

The town came up with the idea as a way to help maintain residents' connection to the community, Kupchick said.

To sign up for yourself or a friend, contact Fairfield Social Services at 203-256-3166 or email socialservices@fairfieldct.org .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.