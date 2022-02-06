'We Are So Filled With Hope': Couple Opens Third Café In Connecticut

A husband and wife have expanded their business, opening a third café in Connecticut.

The ribbon-cutting for Berkins on Main, located in Hartford, took place on Friday, Jan. 21.

"We are so filled with hope about the possibilities for the future in this new space!" The owners, Doug Barber and Andréa Hawkins, shared in a Facebook post. "We are so grateful for all who showed their support through a visit, call, text, likes, loves or beautiful comments wishing us well!"

The new business is located at the Wadsworth Atheneum, at 600 Main St. in Hartford.

Barber and Hawkins also operate another location in Hartford and a location in Glastonbury.

Guests can stop by the new location and order espresso drinks, tea, pastries and more.

Learn more about Berkins on Main here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.