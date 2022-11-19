Planet Fitness Opens Brand-New Location In Town Of Fairfield

Gym-goers in Fairfield County now have a new Planet Fitness location to visit.

It's located in Fairfield at 740 Villa Ave. and celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to officials from the company.

The gym offers state-of-the-art cardio machines, strength equipment, locker rooms with showers, massage chairs, and a section for 30-minute workouts, Planet Fitness officials said.

"We’re thrilled to offer this new location as an affordable resource to help Fairfield-area residents achieve their physical and mental health goals," Vice President of Connecticut Operations Mike Shapiro said.

As part of the opening celebrations, the gym, owned by ECP-PF Holdings Group Inc., donated $500 to the local Wakeman Boys & Girls Club as well as $500 to Fairfield Youth Football, Cheer & Flag, according to officials.

The location is open the following hours:

24 hours a day Monday through Thursday;

12 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

"I want to welcome Planet Fitness to their new location, we are so happy to have them in our community. It is great to have a space where people can pursue both their physical and mental well-being, particularly as we are all still recovering from the stress of the pandemic," said State Representative Jennifer Leeper of the gym's opening.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.