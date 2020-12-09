Fairfield County Bakery Goes National

Luigi's Bakery, which sold Italian pastries on Main Street in Bridgeport for 50 years, has rebranded and is selling its famous cannoli pies in over 400 grocery stores spanning over five states.

Now going by "The Cannoli Pie Company," Master Chef Joe Dimarco's new business venture boasts that they are "cannoli specialists" and "masters of all things cannoli." In addition to their factory on 391 Lincoln Avenue in Bridgeport, which supplies their pies to every Stop & Shop location, the now-wholesale eatery still maintains a cafe for dining in.

There, cannolis can be consumed in a number of configurations. In addition to cannolis and their famous cannoli pie, the company sells

"Cuppa cannolis," essentially a cannoli parfait

Cannoli chips with cannoli cream for dipping

"Donnolis," a marriage between doughnuts and cannolis

Cheesecakes

Cannoli cream and cannoli shells

Their dine-in location, which also packages food for take out, has a full espresso bar and coffee selection. To place an order or make a reservation, call (203) 538-8660 or visit The Cannoli Pie Company's website.

