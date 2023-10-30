Woman Tries Cashing Stolen Check At Bank In Darien, Caught With Fake ID: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident on Friday, Oct. 20 around 5:30 p.m., when Darien Police officers responded to a TD Bank located at 55 Post Rd. (Route 1) after receiving a report of a suspect trying to cash a stolen check, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.

Arriving officers soon identified the suspect as 25-year-old Bronx resident Chanelle Griffin, who told them that her name was "Janet" and that the check belonged to her. When police then asked Griffin to sit down, she ran out of the bank and fell on the ground, Skoumbros said.

After her fall, police saw two credit cards on the ground, one of which had a different name on it. Officers also allegedly found Griffin in possession of a fraudulent identification that matched the name on the check she had tried to cash.

The officer's suspicions were confirmed when they called the check's owner, who confirmed that Griffin did not match the description of the person they had written the check to. Griffin was then arrested and charged with:

Third-degree criminal attempt to larceny;

Third-degree identity theft;

Third-degree forgery;

Criminal Impersonation;

Interfering with an officer.

Griffin was later released on 10 percent of her $5,000 bond. She will appear in court on Friday, Nov. 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.