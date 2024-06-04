Woman Embezzles $47K From Darien Medical Practice: Police

The Fairfield County arrest occurred on Wednesday, May 29 in Darien, police said.

A medical practice in Darien reported a former employee, 34-year-old Anisa Ymeri, for an alleged yearlong embezzlement scheme.

From August 2022 to August 2023, Ymeri used stolen and forged checks to steal approximately $47,000.

Investigators reportedly were able to link multiple checks, missing check stubs, and discrepancies to the former employee.

Ymeri, who is from Norwalk, denied to police that she had any involvement in the scheme. She agreed to provide documentation but allegedly failed to do so.

Nevertheless, investigators allegedly located 71 unauthorized checks that were made payable to and cashed by Ymeri.

After her arrest, she was charged with:

Larceny;

Identity theft; and

Forgery.

She posted her $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Monday, June 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.